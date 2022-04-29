Raiders Declining Fifth-Year Options On RB Josh Jacobs, DE Clelin Ferrell, & S Johnathan Abram

According to Tyler Dragon, the Raiders are declining fifth-year options on RB Josh Jacobs, DE Clelin Ferrell, and S Johnathan Abram.

All three players were former first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft under former GM Mike Mayock and former HC Jon Gruden.

Raiders’ new GM Dave Ziegler confirmed their plans on Friday.

Jacobs, 24, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

In 2021, Jacobs appeared in 15 games and recorded 217 rushing attempts for 872 yards (4.0 YPC) and nine touchdowns, to go along with 54 receptions for 348 yards (6.4 YPC) and no touchdowns.

Ferrell, 24, was selected by the Raiders with the No. 4 overall pick out of Clemson in 2019. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $31,360,824 rookie contract that included $20,827,872 signing bonus.

In 2021, Ferrell appeared in 16 games and recorded 14 tackles, one tackle for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defense.

Abram, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders out of Mississippi State back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $11,495,198 rookie contract including a $6,380,144 signing bonus.

In 2021, Abram appeared in 14 games and recorded 115 tackles, five tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery, and four pass defenses.