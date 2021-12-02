Raiders Designate DB Trayvon Mullen To Return From IR

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders designated DB Trayvon Mullen to return from the injured reserve on Thursday.

This opens a 21-day window for Mullen to practice before being activated.

Mullen, 24, is a former second-round pick by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $7,259,146 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1.15 million this season.

In 2021, he’s appeared in four games and recorded 16 tackles, one interception, and four pass defenses.