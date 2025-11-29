Raiders Elevate Two Players For Week 13

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have elevated elevated G Atonio Mafi and CB Greedy Vance from the practice squad for Week 13.

Mafi, 25, transitioned from defensive line to offensive line after two seasons at UCLA. He was named second-team All-Pac 12 in 2022.

The Patriots selected him with the No. 144 pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4,175,540 that included a signing bonus of $335,540 when New England released him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Colts’ practice squad and bounced on and off the roster. Indianapolis cut him loose in May and he signed with the Raiders in camp, joining the practice squad after the preseason.

During his five-year college career, Mafi appeared in 56 games and made 30 starts, with 16 of those coming on the offensive line at guard and the others at defensive tackle.

For his NFL career, Mafi has appeared in 20 games with five starts at guard.