Raiders Elevating CB Sam Webb For Week 3

On Saturday, the Raiders announced the elevation of CB Sam Webb for their matchup in Week 3.

Webb, 26, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western and wound up making Las Vegas’ active roster.

His sophomore season saw him land with the Carolina Panthers, yet he soon found his way back onto the Raiders’ roster to begin the 2024 season, being called up from the practice squad.

In 2024, Webb has appeared in two games and recorded no statistics.