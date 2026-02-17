Raiders Expected To Hire Former Steelers WRs Coach Zach Azzanni To Same Role

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are expected to hire Steelers WRs coach Zach Azzanni as their new receivers coach.

Azzanni, 49, started his coaching career as Valparaiso University’s receivers coach in 1999-2000, and held the same role at Bowling Green in 2003-2006. Central Michigan signed him as WRs coach and assistant HC in 2007, and later became Florida’s receivers coach in 2010.

He became Western Kentucky’s offensive coordinator in 2011 before becoming Wisconsin’s receivers coach the following year. He was Tennessee’s receivers coach from 2013 to 2016.

The Bears signed him as a receivers coach in 2017, marking his first NFL job. He held the same role with the Broncos from 2018 to 2022, the Jets in 2023, and was signed to the Steelers in 2024.