Raiders Expected To Hire Jason Simmons As Secondary Coach

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire Panthers defensive passing game coordinator/ DBs coach Jason Simmons as their secondary coach, according to Aaron Wilson.

Simmons interviewed for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator job.

Simmons, 45, played 10 years for the Steelers and Texans before being hired by Green Bay in 2011. He later took his first coaching job with the Packers in 2015 as their assistant special teams coach.

Simmons worked his way up to secondary coach before departing to become the Panthers defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach.

The Cowboys interviewed Simmons for their defensive coordinator job last year.