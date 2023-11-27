Raiders Waive CB Marcus Peters

Update:

The Raiders have officially waived CB Marcus Peters, as expected, according to Vic Tafur.

Tafur notes that this move will save the Raiders $1.5 million in incentives that Peters was on schedule to earn this year.

Vic Tafur of The Athletic, citing team and league sources, reports that the Raiders are expected to release veteran CB Marcus Peters.

On Sunday, the Raiders benched Peters during the second quarter, which led to a brief exchange between him and interim HC Antonio Pierce.

There have been questions about Peters’ effort in terms of tackling. In fact, Tafur says Peters was nearly cut earlier this season.

Peters, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. The Rams acquired him from the Chiefs in exchange for a 2018 fourth- and 2019 second-round pick.

Peters was entering the final year of his four-year, $9.584 million contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year option. From there, Los Angeles elected to trade Peters to the Ravens for Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Peters was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a three-year, $42 million extension that included $32 million guaranteed in 2019. He joined the Raiders this past summer on a one-year contract.

In 2023, Peters has appeared in 11 games for the Raiders and recorded 43 tackles, one interception, a defensive touchdown and five pass defenses.