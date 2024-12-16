Raiders Expecting QB Desmond Ridder To Start Monday Night

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders are expecting QB Desmond Ridder to get the start in Monday night’s game against the Falcons.

Former starting QB Aidan O’Connell will work out pregame, per Schefter, but while he avoided a season-ending knee injury last week, he’s been limited in practice this week and Ridder has gotten the starting reps.

Ridder, 25, was a four-year starter at Cincinnati and quarterbacked the school to a berth in the College Football Playoff in 2021, the first time ever a non-Power 5 school had earned that distinction. The Falcons used the No. 74 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ridder signed a four-year $5,362,959 contract that includes a $1,080,334 signing bonus with the Falcons. He was entering the third year of his deal and was set to make a salary of $985,000 in 2024 when Atlanta traded him to the Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore.

The Raiders signed Ridder off Arizona’s practice squad during the season.

In 2024, Ridder has appeared in four games for the Raiders and completed 28 of 44 pass attempts (63.8 percent) for 239 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.