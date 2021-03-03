Raiders G Gabe Jackson Informed He Will Be Released

According to Josina Anderson, the Raiders have told G Gabe Jackson that he will be released.

It’s a clear cost-cutting move, as Jackson was still solid for Las Vegas in 2020.

According to Over The Cap, releasing Jackson frees up $9.6 million in caps pace for the Raiders.

Jackson, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.952 million contract when he agreed to a new five-year, $56 million extension that included $26 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2017.

Jackson made a base salary of $9.35 million for the 2020 season and was set to make that same amount in 2021.

In 2020, Jackson started all 16 games for the Raiders. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 40 guard out of 80 qualifying players.