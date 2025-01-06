Raiders HC Antonio Pierce Doesn’t Expect Coaching Staff Changes

Despite rumors that he could be fired, the Raiders appear to be retaining HC Antonio Pierce for the 2025 season as of now.

Pierce was asked if he sees himself making any changes to his staff for next year and responded, “No. Not as of today.” (Paul Gutierrez)

It’s worth noting that DC Patrick Graham is no longer under contract so they would need to work out a new deal to keep the staff in its entirety for next season.

Pierce said “It just looked right” when he talked about what he liked about the offense when Scott Turner took over as OC. (Gutierrez)

Pierce, 46, played nine seasons in the NFL for Washington and the Giants. After retiring in 2010, Pierce took his first coaching job at Long Beach Poly High School in 2014.

Pierce was eventually hired as the LB coach at Arizona State under Herm Edwards in 2017. He worked his way up to associate head coach/defensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator but resigned amidst an investigation for recruiting violations.

He landed with the Raiders as their LB coach in 2022 and was promoted to interim head coach after Las Vegas fired Josh McDaniels. Pierce was retained in the full-time role after the season.

As the interim coach, Pierce compiled a record of 5-4 in 2023. As the full-time coach, his record is 4-13.

We’ll have more on Pierce and the Raiders as the news is available.