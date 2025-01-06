Raiders HC Antonio Pierce ‘Hasn’t Heard Anything Different’ About Being Back For 2025

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce, speaking at his end-of-season press conference on Monday, said he hasn’t heard anything different from ownership about his job security for 2025, per Mike Garafolo.

Pierce added he’s aware about all the speculation over his status in Las Vegas but pointed out the noise is coming from people outside the building.

Raiders owner Mark Davis hasn’t issued any public statement of support for Pierce yet, but in this case, his actions seem more telling.

The Raiders won two of their final three games and evidently showed Davis enough progress to be comfortable with giving Pierce another year. The Raiders had real challenges at quarterback in 2024, something Pierce said he would have handled differently in hindsight, per Judy Battista.

Pierce, 46, played nine seasons in the NFL for Washington and the Giants. After retiring in 2010, Pierce took his first coaching job at Long Beach Poly High School in 2014.

Pierce was eventually hired as the LB coach at Arizona State under Herm Edwards in 2017. He worked his way up to associate head coach/defensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator but resigned amidst an investigation for recruiting violations.

He landed with the Raiders as their LB coach in 2022 and was promoted to interim head coach after Las Vegas fired Josh McDaniels. Pierce was retained in the full-time role after the season.

As the interim coach, Pierce compiled a record of 5-4 in 2023. As the full-time coach, his record is 4-13.

We’ll have more on Pierce and the Raiders as the news is available.