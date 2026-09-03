Raiders Host 16 Tryout Players Including WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted 16 players for tryouts on Thursday, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Here’s a list of players Las Vegas hosted on Thursday:

G Evan Beernsten WR Ronnie Bell DT David Blay DB Stephen Hall DB Tre Hawkins C Trey Hill OT Christian Jones TE Josh Kattus LB Dasan McCullough DB Latrell McCutchin G Evan Neal DE David Ojabo LB Azeez Ojulari LB B.J. Ojulari OT Colby Sorsdal WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Valdes-Scantling, 31, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of USF back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,677,553 rookie deal with the Packers that included a $217,553 signing bonus.

Valdes-Scantling played out that deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2022, later signing a three-year, $36 million contract with the Chiefs.

He was entering the final year of that deal when the Chiefs released him and he joined the Bills shortly after on a one-year deal. Valdes-Scantling was cut loose by the Bills following their trade for WR Amari Cooper. He caught on with the Saints in October and eventually joined the Seahawks during the offseason.

Seattle released Valdes-Scantling coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the 49ers’ practice squad but was eventually released from injured reserve. Valdes-Scantling then joined the Steelers’ practice squad in early November and was among Dallas’ final roster cuts coming out of camp this year after signing a one-year deal in April.

In 2025, Valdes-Scantling appeared in 10 games for the 49ers and Steelers and recorded 14 receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown