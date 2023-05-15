Raiders Hosting CB Marcus Peters For Visit

The Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in free agent CB Marcus Peters for a visit on Monday, according to Vic Tafur.

It seemed like a return to the Ravens could be in the cards for Peters, but Baltimore recently opted to sign Rock Ya-Sin to a contract instead.

Peters, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. The Rams acquired him from the Chiefs in exchange for a 2018 fourth- and 2019 second-round pick.

Peters was entering the final year of his four-year, $9.584 million contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year option. From there, Los Angeles elected to trade Peters to the Ravens for Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Peters was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a three-year, $42 million extension that included $32 million guaranteed in 2019.

In 2022, Peters appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and recorded 47 tackles, one sack, an interception, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and six pass defenses.

