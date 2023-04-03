Raiders Hosting Kentucky QB Will Levis For Visit Today

According to Ian Rapoport, the Las Vegas Raiders are hosting Kentucky QB Will Levis for a top 30 visit at their facility today.

The Raiders are one of the teams who could end up with Levis once the first round of the draft rolls around. They need a long-term quarterback and are picking No. 7 overall.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Although the consensus has him as a rung below the top prospects, there have been reports that Levis has huge fans in some NFL buildings. He’s expected to be a first-round pick and could go in the top five or ten picks.

There’s also been some buzz in recent days that Levis could go in the top five picks to the Colts, who pick at No. 4 overall.

Levis, 23, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 3 quarterback and No. 13 overall player. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL QB Jay Cutler.

During his college career at both Penn State and Kentucky, Levis completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 5,876 yards passing, 46 touchdowns and 25 interceptions over the course of four seasons and 38 games. He also rushed for 742 yards and 17 touchdowns.