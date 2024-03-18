Raiders Hosting RB Alexander Mattison For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Raiders are hosting RB Alexander Mattison for a free agent visit.

The veteran has been on the market since being cut by the Vikings before free agency.

He’d help bolster the depth in the Raiders’ backfield and give them another option alongside Zamir White.

Mattison, 25, was drafted by the Vikings in the third round out of Boise State in 2019. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract before signing a two-year, $7 million deal last offseason.

He was entering the second year of that deal when the Vikings released him.

In 2023, Mattison appeared in 16 games and recorded 180 rushing attempts for 700 yards (3.9 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with 30 receptions for 192 yards (6.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.