Raiders Interested In Re-Signing RB Josh Jacobs

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Raiders are interested in re-signing RB Josh Jacobs this offseason, “depending on the price.”

According to Fowler, Jacobs actually came up in discussions with offensive coordinator candidates and the Raiders could use weapons around the quarterback.

Jacobs future in Las Vegas has been subject to speculation over the last year or so after the two parties were unable to agree on a long-term deal last year.

Jacobs came up as a possible trade target for teams leading up to the deadline, but no deal ever surfaced and he finished out the season with the Raiders.

Jacobs, 25, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options ahead of the 2022 season, which set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The team then used the franchise tag on Jacobs worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent again this offseason.

In 2023, Jacobs appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and rushed for 805 yards on 233 carries (3.5 YPC) to go along with 37 receptions for 296 yards and six total touchdowns.