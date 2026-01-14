Raiders Interviewing Chargers DC Jesse Minter & Panthers DC Ejiro Evero For HC Job

According to Albert Breer, the Raiders are interviewing Chargers DC Jesse Minter and Panthers DC Ejiro Evero for their head coaching job on Wednesday.

Here’s the full list of candidates for Las Vegas:

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb (Requested)

(Requested) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Requested)

(Requested) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Requested)

(Requested) Rams OC Mike LaFleur (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores

Minter also completed an interview with the Ravens on Wednesday and has requets from the Browns, Titans, and Steelers. Evero has only one other request so far, from the Falcons.

Minter, 42, began his career as a defensive intern at Notre Dame in 2006 before working at Cincinnati, Indiana State and Georgia State up through 2016.

He then transitioned to the NFL with the Ravens in 2017 and was named DB coach in 2020. After spending one season as the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt in 2021, he became the defensive coordinator at Michigan.

He followed HC Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers in 2024 as his defensive coordinator.

In 2025, the Chargers defense ranks No. 5 in points allowed and No. 9 in total defense, including No. 8 against the run and No. 5 against the pass.

Evero, 45, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022. He took the same job with the Panthers in 2023.

In 2025, the Panthers’ defense ranked No. 16 in yards allowed, No. 15 in points per game, No. 20 in passing defense, and No. 15 in rushing defense.

We’ll have more on the Raiders’ coaching search as the news is available.