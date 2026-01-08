Raiders Interviewing Kevin Stefanski Today

According to Albert Breer, the Raiders are interviewing former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski for their head coaching vacancy today.

This is the fourth team Stefanski is expected to meet with, at least so far, along with the Giants, Titans and Falcons.

Here’s where the head coaching search stands for Las Vegas:

Vikings DC Brian Flores

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

(Requested) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Completed)

Stefanski, 43, began his NFL coaching career as an operations intern with the Eagles back in 2005. He was later hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach a year later.

Stefanksi held several different positions, including TE coach, RB coach and QB coach, before being promoted to the team’s interim offensive coordinator.

After interviewing for head-coaching jobs, Stefanski returned to the Vikings and was hired as their full-time offensive coordinator. The Browns eventually hired Stefanski as their head coach for the 2020 season. He was extended after their 11-win season in 2023, but was let go following the 2025 season after going 7-26 in his final two seasons.

Stefanski has a record of 43-54 (.448 win percentage) in six seasons with the Browns with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record. He was also named the AP Coach of the Year after his first season in 2020 and again in 2023.