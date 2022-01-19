Raiders Interviewing Execs Champ Kelly & Dave Ziegler For GM

Albert Breer reports that the Raiders will interview Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler for their vacant general manager position on Friday. The team will also be interviewing Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly on Thursday.

Here is a current list of candidates expected to interview for the job:

Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler (Requested)

(Requested) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals scout Trey Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Requested)

Ziegler began his NFL career working for the Broncos. He joined the Patriots and was eventually promoted to director of pro personnel last year.

