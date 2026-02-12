Raiders Interviewing Seahawks WRs Coach Frisman Jackson For OC Role

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Raiders are interviewing Seahawks WRs coach Frisman Jackson for their OC role under new HC Klint Kubiak.

This is the first known OC candidate for Kubiak’s staff in Las Vegas.

Jackson, 46, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois. After a six-year NFL career, he got into the coaching ranks.

Jackson coached nine years at various colleges before landing with the Titans as a WR coach in 2017. He joined Matt Rhule‘s staff at Baylor before following him to the Panthers in 2020.

From there, Frisman worked with the Steelers as WRs coach for 2022 and 2023 before joining the Seahawks in the same role ahead of the 2024 season.