Raiders Interviewing Steelers QB Coach Mike Sullivan For OC

According to Mike Garafolo, the Raiders are interviewing Steelers QB coach Mike Sullivan for the offensive coordinator job.

Sullivan was the interim play-caller for Pittsburgh this year after the Steelers fired OC Matt Canada.

He also was an assistant coach for the Giants when Raiders HC Antonio Pierce was playing.

Sullivan, 57, took his first coaching job at Humboldt State back in 1993. After several years at the college level, he took his first NFL coaching job with the Jaguars in 2002 as a defensive quality control coordinator coach.

Sullivan worked his way up to offensive assistant in Jacksonville before departing to become the Giants WRs coach in 2004. He left the Giants in 2012 and joined the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator but he returned to New York a few years later as their QBs coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2016.

From there, Sullivan joined the Broncos as their QB coach for the 2018 season. He took the same role in Pittsburgh in 2021.