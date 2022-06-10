Raiders & LB Denzel Perryman Have Discussed Contract Extension

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders and LB Denzel Perryman are discussing a contract extension.
Perryman, 29, was a second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.776 million contract before returning to the Chargers on a two-year, $12 million deal in 2019.
Perryman later agreed to a restructured contract that paid him up to $6,487,500 for the 2020 season. Last offseason, Perryman signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Panthers but was traded to the Raiders in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.
He’s entering the final year of his contract and set to make a base salary of $1,120,000 next season.
In 2021, Perryman appeared in 15 games and recorded 154 tackles, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!