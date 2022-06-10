Raiders & LB Denzel Perryman Have Discussed Contract Extension

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders and LB Denzel Perryman are discussing a contract extension.

Perryman, 29, was a second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4.776 million contract before returning to the Chargers on a two-year, $12 million deal in 2019.

Perryman later agreed to a restructured contract that paid him up to $6,487,500 for the 2020 season. Last offseason, Perryman signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Panthers but was traded to the Raiders in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.

He’s entering the final year of his contract and set to make a base salary of $1,120,000 next season.

In 2021, Perryman appeared in 15 games and recorded 154 tackles, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three pass defenses.