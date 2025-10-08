Raiders Made Three Moves Including Signing LB Jamin Davis

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed LB Jon Rhattigan from the Steelers practice squad and also added LB Jamin Davis to the practice squad.

The Raiders cut QB Jeff Driskel to make room on the practice squad.

Davis, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Commanders back in 2021 out of Kentucky. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract after having the team decline his fifth-year option when Washington elected to waive him in October 2024.

Davis then caught on with the Packers’ practice squad a few weeks later. The Vikings signed him to their active roster before waiving him in December when he was claimed by the Jets.

The Jets cut Davis loose coming out of the preseason this year.

In 2024, Davis appeared in nine games for the Commanders and Vikings, recording 18 total tackles and a sack.