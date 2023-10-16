Raiders Make Four Practice Squad Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they’ve signed WR D.J. Turner and CB Sam Webb to their practice squad and placed T Sebastian Gutierrez and TE Noah Togiai on the practice squad injured list.

Raiders Helmet

Here’s the Raiders updated practice squad:

  1. DE David Ebuka Agoha (International)
  2. DT Matthew Butler
  3. TE Cole Fotheringham
  4. DB Jaydon Grant
  5. DB Tyler Hall
  6. RB Sincere McCormick
  7. G Netane Muti
  8. DE Janarius Robinson
  9. C Hroniss Grasu
  10. WR Keelan Cole
  11. T Sebastian Gutierrez (Injured)
  12. DB Troy Pride
  13. LB Mykal Walker
  14. LB Malik Reed
  15. TE Noah Togiai (Injured)
  16. DB Cornell Armstrong
  17. WR Malik Flowers
  18. WR D.J. Turner
  19. CB Sam Webb

Webb, 25, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western in May of last year and wound up making Las Vegas’ active roster. He was among the Raiders’ final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.

The Panthers claimed Webb off waivers at the start of the season only to release him soon after. 

In 2022, Webb appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 36 tackles, one forced fumble, and three pass defenses. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply