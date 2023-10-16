Raiders Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they’ve signed WR D.J. Turner and CB Sam Webb to their practice squad and placed T Sebastian Gutierrez and TE Noah Togiai on the practice squad injured list.

Here’s the Raiders updated practice squad:

Webb, 25, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western in May of last year and wound up making Las Vegas’ active roster. He was among the Raiders’ final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.

The Panthers claimed Webb off waivers at the start of the season only to release him soon after.

In 2022, Webb appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 36 tackles, one forced fumble, and three pass defenses.