Raiders Naming QB Coach Greg Olson As Interim Offensive Coordinator

According to Dianna Russini, the Raiders will promote QB coach Greg Olson to interim offensive coordinator to replace former OC Chip Kelly, who was let go last night.

Funny enough, this is Olson’s second time calling plays for the Raiders, as he was the play-caller back when the team moved from Oakland to Las Vegas.

Olson, 62, began his NFL coaching career with the Bears back in 2003 as their QB coach. Since then, he’s worked for the Rams, Buccaneers, Jaguars, and Raiders before the Rams hired him as their QB coach in 2017.

He was then hired as the offensive coordinator of the Raiders in 2018, moving with them to Las Vegas before rejoining the Rams as an offensive assistant in 2022. From there, the Seahawks hired Olson as their quarterbacks coach in 2023, and he joined the Raiders in the same role in 2025.