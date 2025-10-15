Raiders Not Closed Off To Potentially Trading WR Jakobi Meyers

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders are not closed off to the idea of trading WR Jakobi Meyers but aren’t actively seeking to move him at this point.

He adds the sense is that Las Vegas wants to play the whole year out before making major roster determinations. However, the 2-4 start to the season for the Raiders could lead to some re-evaluations.

Meyers requested a trade this year after contract talks between him and the team didn’t result in a new deal. There was some trade interest in him back in August but that team wanted the Raiders to pick up some of Meyers’ salary.

Meyers is set to earn $10.76 million in the final year of his deal this season. A new team would be responsible for a prorated amount of Meyers’ salary depending on how many games are left.

Meyers, 28, went undrafted in 2019 out of North Carolina State but eventually signed with the Patriots and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, plus both of the following seasons. .

The Patriots tendered Meyers as a restricted free agent in 2022 at the second-round level for $4 million. As an unrestricted free agent, he signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders in 2023.

In 2025, Meyers has appeared in six games for the Raiders and caught 29 passes on 43 targets for 329 yards and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Raiders and Meyers as the news is available.