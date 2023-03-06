Raiders Officially Franchise RB Josh Jacobs

The Las Vegas Raiders officially placed the franchise tag on RB Josh Jacobs on Monday, according to Ian Rapoport.

The expectation has been that the Raiders were going to tag Jacobs if they were unable to get an extension in place before the upcoming deadline, so this isn’t a surprise.

Jacobs, 24, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

The Raiders declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options last year, which is why he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Jacobs appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and rushed for 1,653 yards on 340 carries (4.9 YPC) to go along with 53 receptions for 400 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.