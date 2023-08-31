Raiders Officially Make Five Practice Squad Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders officially made five practice squad moves on Thursday in preparation for Week 1.

The full list includes:

Raiders signed Marquez Callaway , LB Isaac Darkangelo, OT Vitaliy Gurman and DE Janarius Robinson to their practice squad.

, LB OT and DE to their practice squad. Raiders released WR Devin Ross from their practice squad.

Callaway, 25, was a four-year starter at Tennessee and was a second-team All-SEC selection. He wound up going undrafted in 2020 and signed on with the Saints.

He made the team coming out of the preseason and for each of the past three seasons. The Broncos declined to tender Callaway as a restricted free agent this offseason, making him a free agent.

The Broncos re-signed Callaway back in March, but recently released him earlier this week.

In 2022, Callaway appeared in 14 games for the Saints and caught 16 passes on 32 targets for 158 yards and a touchdown.