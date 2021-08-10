Raiders Officially Sign QB Case Cookus, Waive/Injured WR Trey Quinn

The Raiders announced they have officially signed QB Case Cookus to the roster.

In a corresponding move, Las Vegas waived WR Trey Quinn with an injury designation.

Cookus, 25, was an undrafted free agent out of Northern Arizona last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants.

However, New York waived Cookus during training camp and he sat out the 2020 season. The Broncos eventually signed him to a contract but he was later released in May.

From there, Cookus signed on with the Vikings, but was just recently cut loose.

During his college career at Northern Arizona, Cookus completed 62 percent of his passes for 12,082 yards, 105 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions over the course of 41 games and five seasons. He also rushed for 232 yards and six touchdowns.

Quinn, 25, was taken in the seventh round out of SMU in 2018 by the Washington Football Team. He agreed to a four-year, $2,529,700 contract that included a $69,070 signing bonus with Washington.

Washington elected to cut him loose coming out of training camp in 2020 and he signed to the Jaguars’ practice squad. He signed a futures deal with the Raiders for 2021.

In 2020, Quinn appeared in one game for the Jaguars and recorded six punt return yards.