Raiders OL Denzelle Good Retires

Raiders OL Denzelle Good is retiring from football, the Raiders announced.

We have re-signed free agent G Jordan Meredith. Additionally, we have placed G/T Denzelle Good on the Reserve/Retired List » https://t.co/djn2SrkCHq pic.twitter.com/jMeJJE24Ey — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 25, 2022

The team filled the opening on the roster by re-signing G Jordan Meredith.

Good had just accepted a drastic pay cut from the Raiders as he returned from a torn ACL last season. Still, he was the projected frontrunner to start at right guard, so there’s an absence to be accounted for by the Raiders.

Good, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Colts back in 2015. The Colts elected to waive Good in December of 2018 and he wound up being claimed by the Raiders.

Good played out the final year of his four-year, $2,332,784 contract with the organization and re-signed on three consecutive extensions with Las Vegas, the final one for two years and $8.4 million.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2020, Good appeared in 15 games as a swing offensive lineman and started 14. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 56 guard out of 80 players.