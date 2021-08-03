Raiders Place OT Sam Young On Retired List

The Las Vegas Raiders officially placed OT Sam Young on the reserve/retired Tuesday.

We have placed T Sam Young on the Reserve/Retired list. pic.twitter.com/lArs3Dvv7P — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 3, 2021

Young, 34, was drafted in the sixth round by the Cowboys back in 2010. He lasted just one year with Dallas before being claimed off of waivers by the Bills.

Young had a brief stint with the Jaguars before signing on with the Dolphins for the 2015 season. He was on and off of Miami’s roster before eventually signing with the 49ers.

Young was on and off of the 49ers’ roster in 2019. He signed on with the Raiders for the 2020 season, then re-signed with Las Vegas this June.

In 2020, Young appeared in 11 games for the Raiders and made seven starts at tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 68 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.