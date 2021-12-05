Raiders Place RB Jalen Richard On COVID-19 List

Per Vincent Bonsignore, Raiders RB Jalen Richard has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will not play today against Washington.

Richard, 28, signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1,620,000 contract through 2018.

The Raiders tendered him a contract as a restricted free agent in 2019 and re-signed him to a two-year, $7 million contract in February of last year. He’s in the final year of his contract.

In 2021, Richard has appeared in six games for the Raiders and rushed for 8 yards on five carries to go along with eight receptions on 10 targets for 45 yards receiving and no touchdowns.