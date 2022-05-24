Raiders Place RB Sincere McCormick On Injured Reserve

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday that they’ve placed RB Sincere McCormick on injured reserve.

We have placed RB Sincere McCormick on the Reserve/Injured list. pic.twitter.com/osXCKM5AvR — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 24, 2022

McCormick, 21, wound up going undrafted out of UTSA. He later signed a rookie deal with the Raiders after the draft.

McCormick was a three-year starter at UTSA and was the CUSA Offensive Player of the Year.

During his college career at UTSA, McCormick rushed for 3,929 yards on 724 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with 66 receptions for 509 yards receiving and 35 total touchdowns.