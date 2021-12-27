Raiders Place Six Including Casey Hayward, Denzel Perryman & K.J. Wright On COVID List

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they’ve placed six defensive players on the COVID-19 list Monday.

Raiders Helmet

The full list includes:

  1. CB Casey Hayward
  2. LB Cory Littleton
  3. LB Patrick Onwuasor
  4. LB Denzel Perryman
  5. DT Darius Philon
  6. LB K.J. Wright 

 

Hayward, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Packers back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract in Green Bay before signing a three-year, $15.3 million contract that included $6.8 million guaranteed with the Chargers in 2016.

The Chargers later signed Hayward to a three-year, 36 million extension with $20 million fully guaranteed in 2018. He was owed a base salary of $9,750,000 for the 2021 season when the Chargers released him this past March. 

From there, Hayward signed a one-year contract worth up to $4 million with the Raiders in May. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply