Raiders Place TE Cole Fotheringam On PS IR, Sign TE E.J. Jenkins

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have placed TE Cole Fotheringham on the practice squad injured list, which functions similarly to injured reserve.

They filled his spot by signing TE E.J. Jenkins to the practice squad.

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:

DE David Ebuka Agoha (International) DT Matthew Butler TE Cole Fotheringham (injured) DB Jaydon Grant RB Sincere McCormick G Netane Muti WR Keelan Cole DB Cornell Armstrong DB Sam Webb T Jalen McKenzie WR Kristian Wilkerson LB Elerson Smith LB Charles Snowden G D.J. Fluker NT Marquan McCall DT Nesta Jade Silvera TE John Samuel Shenker TE E.J. Jenkins

Fotheringham, 26, signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Utah following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Raiders brought Fotheringham back on a futures deal for the 2023 season and re-signed him to the practice squad again coming out of the preseason. He’s bounced on and off the roster this season.

In 2023, Fotheringham appeared in two games for the Raiders and caught one pass for six yards.