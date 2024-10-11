Raiders Place TE Michael Mayer On NFI List Due To Personal Matter

According to Field Yates, the Raiders placed TE Michael Mayer on the non-football injury list due to a personal matter.

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said last week Mayer was dealing with “personal stuff” and there was no timeline for his return. It now appears that Mayer needs extended time away from the team.

There was some talk going into training camp that Las Vegas would be able to run more 12 personnel in their system with Mayer alongside rookie TE Brock Bowers, but Bowers has now taken control of the offense.

Mayer, 23, is a former second-round pick by the Raiders in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He was named Third-Team All-ACC in 2020 and Third-Team All-American in 2021. He is the all-time leader in receptions among tight ends at Notre Dame.

He’s in the second year of a four-year, $9,313,646 rookie contract that included a $3,773,561 signing bonus.

In 2024, Mayer has appeared in three games for the Raiders and recorded four receptions for 21 yards (5.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.