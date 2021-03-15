Raiders Placing Second-Round Tender RFA K Daniel Carlson

Tom Pelissero reports that the Raiders are placing a second-round tender on RFA K Daniel Carlson.

The second-round tender is projected to cost around $3.384 million for the 2021 season and ensures that they would get a second-round pick should they decline to match an offer sheet from another team.

Carlson, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2018. He’s was in the first year of his four-year, $2,708,012 contract when the Vikings waived him a few months in to the regular season.

The Raiders later signed Carlson to a contract and he finished out the year in Oakland. The team again opted to sign him to another one-year deal back in April of 2020.

In 2020, Carlson appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders and made 33 of his 35 field goal attempts at a rate of 94.3 percent and making 45 of his 47 extra point attempts.