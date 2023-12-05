Raiders Promote DE Janarius Robinson, Sign DE Charles Snowden To PS

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they’ve signed DE Janarius Robinson to their active roster and signed DE Charles Snowden to their practice squad.

Robinson, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,145,403 rookie contract but was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts this offseason.

Robinson spent some time with the Eagles before signing on to the Raiders’ practice squad.

In 2023, Robinson has appeared in one game for the Raiders and recorded oen tackle.

During his college career, Robinson recorded 105 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass defenses.