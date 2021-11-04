Raiders Promote WR Dillon Stoner, Sign LB Javin White To PS

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have signed WR Dillon Stoner from the practice squad to the active roster and signed LB Javin White to the taxi squad in a corresponding move.
Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:
- DB Jordan Brown
- TE Matt Bushman
- G Lester Cotton
- DE Gerri Green
- T Jeremiah Poutasi
- RB Trey Ragas
- WR D.J. Turner
- LB Patrick Onwuasor
- S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
- WR Javon Wims
- G D.J. Fluker
- C Hroniss Grasu
- WR Marcell Ateman
- QB Nathan Peterman
- LB Javin White
Stoner, 23, signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in May. He was among Las Vegas’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on with the practice squad.
During his college career, Stoner recorded 191 receptions for 2,378 yards (12.5 YPC) and 17 touchdowns.
