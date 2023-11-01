Raiders Promoting QBs Coach Bo Hardegree To Interim Offensive Coordinator

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are promoting QBs coach Bo Hardegree to offensive coordinator, replacing Mick Lombardi.

The Raiders offense has been terrible as of late, so this is a big opportunity for Hardegree to show he can turn things around to some degree and get the team on a positive track.

Hardegree, 39, began his coaching career at Duke as a grad assistant. He spent a few years at LSU before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Broncos as an offensive quality control coach.

Hardegree spent a lot of time with Adam Gase during his stints with the Bears, Dolphins and Jets. The Patriots hired him as an assistant in 2021 and he followed Josh McDaniels to the Raiders last year as their quarterbacks coach.