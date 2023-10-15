Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo Out With Back Injury

Per Adam Schefter, Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo is not returning in Week 6 due to a back injury and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Garoppolo, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders this offseason.

In 2023, Garoppolo has appeared in five games for the Raiders and completed 68.8 percent of his pass attempts for 917 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

We will have more news on Garoppolo as it becomes available.