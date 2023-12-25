Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Out For Game Against Chiefs

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is likely to miss the team’s Christmas day game against the Chiefs with a quad injury.

The Raiders were hoping to have Jacobs available tonight, but it looks like he’ll need at least another week.

Jacobs, 25, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options ahead of the 2022 season, which set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The team then used the franchise tag on Jacobs worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season this offseason.

Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024. The Dolphins were recently inquiring about a trade for Jacobs but it appears he will remain in Las Vegas for the time being.

In 2023, Jacobs has appeared in 13 games and rushed for 233 yards on 805 carries to go along with six touchdowns.