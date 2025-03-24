Raiders Re-Sign ERFA G Jordan Meredith

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed ERFA G Jordan Meredith, per the transaction wire.

ERFAs are players with two or fewer accrued seasons with an expired contract. Teams extend tenders to these players that are worth the league minimum for one year based on experience.

Meredith, 27, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky. However, he was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

Meredith later signed a futures contract with the Raiders. Unfortunately, Las Vegas opted to release before the start of the 2022 season.

He bounced on and off of the team’s practice squad before remaining on the active roster for the entire 2023 season. The Raiders signed Meredith to a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Meredith appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and made eight start at guard.