Raiders Re-Sign OL Alex Bars To One-Year Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are re-signing OL Alex Bars to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Bars, 27, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2019. Chicago waived him coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he re-signed to the practice squad.

The Bears promoted Bars later in the season and re-signed with Chicago as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021. Chicago declined to tender him a contract the following offseason and he signed on with Las Vegas. He eventually signed to the Raiders’ practice squad before being promoted in October of last year.

In 2022, Bars appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and started 14 times at guard.