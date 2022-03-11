Raiders Re-Sign OT Jackson Barton To One-Year Deal

According to Field Yates, the Raiders have re-signed OT Jackson Barton to a one-year extension.

Barton, 26, was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round out of Utah in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract but was waived coming out of the preseason. Barton signed to the Colts’ practice squad but was signed away by the Chiefs later in the season. Kansas City waived him coming out of camp in 2020 and he was claimed by the Giants.

New York re-signed Barton as an exclusive rights free agent last offseason but ended up waiving him and re-signing him to the practice squad at the start of the season. The Raiders signed him off of their practice squad back in September.

In 2021, Barton appeared in two games for the Raiders.