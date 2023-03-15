Raiders Re-Sign RFA S Roderic Teamer

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they’ve re-signed restricted free agent S Roderic Teamer on Wednesday.
We have re-signed restricted free agent S Roderic Teamer. pic.twitter.com/EH3eKwJ43r
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 15, 2023
Teamer, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Tulane back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chargers and was able to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.
The Colts signed Teamer to a futures contract in 2021 before releasing him a few months later. He’s been with the Raiders ever since.
In 2022, Roderic Teamer appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 37 tackles and no interceptions.
