Raiders Re-Sign RFA S Roderic Teamer

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they’ve re-signed restricted free agent S Roderic Teamer on Wednesday.

Teamer, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Tulane back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chargers and was able to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

The Colts signed Teamer to a futures contract in 2021 before releasing him a few months later. He’s been with the Raiders ever since.

In 2022, Roderic Teamer appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 37 tackles and no interceptions.