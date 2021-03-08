Raiders Re-Sign S Dallin Leavitt

The Raiders announced they have re-signed S Dallin Leavitt to a one-year deal.

We have signed S Dallin Leavitt to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/bvMyZezHq7 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 8, 2021

Leavitt was scheduled to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

Leavitt, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Utah State back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Raiders.

Las Vegas waived Leavitt coming out of training camp and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was eventually called up towards the end of the 2018 season and returned to the Raiders on a one-year contract last March.

Leavitt was waived by the team coming out of camp and re-signed to the practice squad. He bounced back and forth during the season.

In 2020, Leavitt appeared in nine games for the Raiders and recorded nine total tackles, no interceptions and two pass defenses.