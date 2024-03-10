Raiders Re-Signing C Andre James

Per his agency, Raiders C Andre James has agreed to re-sign with the team for 2024.

James, 26, wound up going undrafted out of UCLA back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract when he signed a multi-year extension with the Raiders in 2021.

He later agreed to a restructured deal in March of 2022, setting his cap hit to $1.58 million.

In 2023, James appeared in and started 16 games for the Raiders at center.

We will have more details on his new contract when they become available.