Raiders Re-Signing CB Darnay Holmes

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Raiders are re-signing CB Darnay Holmes to a one-year deal.

Holmes, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Giants back in 2020. He concluded the final year of his four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract with New York and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Holmes re-signed with the Giants last offseason on a one-year, $2 million contract. However, he was let go during roster cuts and signed with the Raiders shortly after

In 2024, Holmes appeared in 16 games for the Raiders and recorded 30 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and three pass defenses.