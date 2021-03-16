Raiders Re-Signing LB Nicholas Morrow

Alex Marvez is reporting that the Raiders are re-signing LB Nicholas Morrow to a contract.

A report from earlier in the day mentioned that Washington had inquired about Morrow. However, it appears that a return to Las Vegas proved to be his best option in the end.

Morrow, 25, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of back in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.66 million rookie contract with the Raiders last year.

The Raiders later brought Morrow back on a one-year restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Morrow appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and recorded 78 tackles, three sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, a recovery, and nine passes defended.